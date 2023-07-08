Car thefts up 88% in northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Car theft continues to be an expensive and stressful problem for people all over the Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department figures, the city has seen a 37% increase in motor vehicle theft year-to-date from January 1 to June 30, compared to the same time period in 2022.

According to LVMPD, car theft jumped 88% in the Northwest Area Command. The Summerlin Area Command was up 74% and the Bolden Area Command was up around 66%.

Motor vehicle theft is up 63% in the Northeast and Southeast Area Commands combined. However, motor vehicle theft dropped about 20% in the Convention Center Area Command.

Metro police suggest always locking your vehicle, saying that this reduces your chances of becoming an auto theft victim by more than 60%. Removing your keys can also reduce the chances of your car being stolen by up to 80%.

Metro added that rolling up your windows can reduce your chances of becoming an auto theft victim by 20%. Police also suggest adding an anti-theft device to your car and avoiding leaving it in an unattended parking lot for a long period of time.

Las Vegas police say they have a recovery rate of 75% in terms of all vehicles stolen, and most are recovered within seven days.

FOX5 reached out to LVMPD about why thefts continue to jump, but so far, we haven’t heard back. Police have previously said thefts of older model KIA and Hyundai models from a TikTok challenge led to some of the increased thefts.

