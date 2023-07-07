XFL names new head coach for Vegas Vipers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The XFL announced that Dr. Anthony Blevins has been named head coach of the Vegas Vipers.

According to a media release, Blevins comes to the XFL from his position as assistant special teams coordinator with the New York Giants.

“Following a nationwide search, we are proud to introduce Anthony Blevins as the head coach of the Vipers,” said XFL President Russ Brandon. “Our players will have an incredible opportunity to learn from a coach with NFL and NCAA experience, and we look forward to seeing his impact on the field and in the locker room.”

Anthony’s talent and potential were evident throughout the interview process and in speaking with some coaches, staff and former players from the New York Giants, it was clear that he knows how to connect with players and staff. He is a very bright coach who has made stops at every level of football from coaching high school in Atlanta to the Giants with collegiate and NFL stops in between. On top of his coaching experience, he knows what opportunity our league can provide to players and staff. Anthony intimately understands our mission, as he had an opportunity to be part of the XFL in 2001 with the Birmingham Thunderbolts. He’s a tireless worker on and off the field and that’s represented by his PhD in instructional systems and workforce development, which he earned in 2015 while serving as an assistant coach with the Arizona Cardinals. He is a great addition to lead the team and I look forward to watching his growth.

Last season with the Giants, Blevins served as the assistant special teams coach. In 2021, he was also an assistant linebackers coach, and in 2020 he was the team’s assistant defensive backs coach. He was the assistant special teams coach in his first two seasons with the Giants (2018-19).

“I’m honored to be named head coach of the Vipers,” said Blevins. “I watched the XFL last season, and I was incredibly impressed by the action on the field and the coaching on the sidelines. I’m looking forward to taking the next step in my career, and this a great opportunity to share my knowledge and experience while getting the most out of players on the field for the fans in the stands and watching at home.”

Before joining the Giants, Blevins spent five years as a coaching assistant/special teams with the Arizona Cardinals. Blevins was a part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Program with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011, the Cardinals in 2010, and the Chicago Bears in 2008.

A three-year letter winner, Blevins played cornerback at UAB from 1995-98. He played professionally for the Mobile Admirals of the Regional Football League (1999), the Birmingham Steeldogs of AFL2 (2000), and the Birmingham Thunderbolts in the XFL from 2000-01.

The Vipers finished last in the North Division in 2023 and had an overall record of 2-8.

