‘We have to know if somebody’s telling or not’: Jail calls between brothers following Las Vegas middle school shooting released

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New details have been released to the public in the case of a May shooting at Von Tobel Middle School, when a school resource officer was hit by a stray bullet.

Jessie Rios, 18, is accused of shooting that bullet. His 20-year-old brother Adrian was also arrested based on audio from a phone call Jessie made from jail last month.

“You should’ve asked them how they caught you, like for real,” the recording shows Adrian telling Jessie over the phone. “We have to know if somebody’s telling or not.”

Adrian was worried about what he called “snitches” and seemed to incriminate himself.

“I told you we shouldn’t have ever fought that (guy),” he said. “They was supposed to take me. I don’t know why they didn’t take me... we know you was the driver, but they got us on video... chasing this (guy).”

Police obtained video of the incident from Adrian’s phone. Jessie chastised his older brother for being careless with the evidence.

“I tried to hide it,” Adrian responded, “But they searched the whole thing.”

Also in the evidence presented to the grand jury was a string of text messages where the person in the car being shot at texted someone that Jessie was the one who shot at him.

Jessie Rios had a status check in court Thursday canceled and his next appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.