Two Las Vegas men indicted in conspiracy to distribute meth using juvenile

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas men made their initial appearance in federal court on July 6 for allegedly orchestrating a conspiracy for nearly a year and a half to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in Las Vegas and across state lines.

According to court documents, Daniel Saldana, 36, and Mario Estrada, 21, are believed to have used a juvenile to distribute narcotics while Saldana was incarcerated on other charges. Saldana, also known as “Chapo,” and Estrada have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Estrada has also been charged with two additional counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Saldana and Estrada were arraigned on July 6 and July 7, respectively. United States Magistrate Judge Nancy J. Koppe scheduled a jury trial before United States District Judge Cristina D. Silva on September 11.

If convicted, Saldana and Estrada each face a statutory maximum penalty of a lifetime period of incarceration, and a mandatory minimum of ten years.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Adams for the DEA Las Vegas District Office made the announcement. This case was investigated by the DEA Las Vegas District Office, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the North Dakota Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The United States Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

