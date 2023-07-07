Two Las Vegas men indicted in conspiracy to distribute meth using juvenile

(WYMT)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas men made their initial appearance in federal court on July 6 for allegedly orchestrating a conspiracy for nearly a year and a half to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in Las Vegas and across state lines.

According to court documents, Daniel Saldana, 36, and Mario Estrada, 21, are believed to have used a juvenile to distribute narcotics while Saldana was incarcerated on other charges. Saldana, also known as “Chapo,” and Estrada have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Estrada has also been charged with two additional counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Saldana and Estrada were arraigned on July 6 and July 7, respectively. United States Magistrate Judge Nancy J. Koppe scheduled a jury trial before United States District Judge Cristina D. Silva on September 11.

If convicted, Saldana and Estrada each face a statutory maximum penalty of a lifetime period of incarceration, and a mandatory minimum of ten years.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Adams for the DEA Las Vegas District Office made the announcement. This case was investigated by the DEA Las Vegas District Office, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the North Dakota Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The United States Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through through casino floors
Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through casino floors
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C....
Former President Donald Trump to speak at event in Las Vegas on Saturday
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
North Las Vegas police: Suspect shot man, girl over fender-bender

Latest News

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police respond to shooting on Lake Mead, Simmons
The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the...
CCSD facing shortage of over 2,000 teachers
A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot...
Las Vegas resident hits $10.5 million jackpot on slot machine
A lucky player at the Venetian hit a jackpot for $32K a year after winning over a million...
Las Vegas Strip player hits five-figure score a year after million dollar jackpot