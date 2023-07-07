Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network announces new broadcast partnership with NBA G League Ignite

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is an official broadcast home for the NBA G League Ignite. During the 2023 -2024 season viewers across Southern Nevada can watch select Ignite games by tuning into to SSSEN over the air on channel 5.2 and on Cox cable channel 125.

Based in Henderson at The Dollar Loan Center, Ignite is a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top young prospects for the NBA. The roster includes elite players who are eligible for the NBA Draft, including 2024 NBA Draft top prospects Matas Buzelis, Ron Holland, Tyler Smith, Thierry Darlan, Babacar Sane, Izan Almansa and London Johnson.

“With some of the brightest future NBA stars developing right here in the Las Vegas Valley, we’re excited to partner with SSSEN and FOX5 to showcase our exciting brand of basketball to the community.”” said Anthony McClish, Ignite General Manager.

The team has produced four top 10 NBA Draft picks in the previous three years – the most by any program in that span – in Jalen Green (2021, No. 2, Houston Rockets), Jonathan Kuminga (2021, No. 7, Golden State Warriors), Dyson Daniels (2022, No. 8, New Orleans Pelicans) and Scoot Henderson (2023, No. 3, Portland Trail Blazers).

FOX5 KVVU Vice President and General Manager, Michael Korr said “SSSEN and FOX5 partnering with the NBA G League Ignite reinforces our dedication to deliver high-quality sports content for our local viewers. We believe sports has the power to unite communities and ignite passion and we’re proud to welcome Ignite to our broadcast family.”

