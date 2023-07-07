Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network announces new broadcast partnership with NBA G League Ignite

Select Ignite games will be televised on SSSEN
SILVER STATE SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK ANNOUNCES NEW BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP WITH NBA G...
SILVER STATE SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK ANNOUNCES NEW BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP WITH NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is an official broadcast home for the NBA G League Ignite. During the 2023 -2024 season viewers across Southern Nevada can watch select Ignite games by tuning into to SSSEN over the air on channel 5.2 and on Cox cable channel 125.

Based in Henderson at The Dollar Loan Center, Ignite is a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top young prospects for the NBA. The roster includes elite players who are eligible for the NBA Draft, including 2024 NBA Draft top prospects Matas Buzelis, Ron Holland, Tyler Smith, Thierry Darlan, Babacar Sane, Izan Almansa and London Johnson.

“With some of the brightest future NBA stars developing right here in the Las Vegas Valley, we’re excited to partner with SSSEN and FOX5 to showcase our exciting brand of basketball to the community.”” said Anthony McClish, Ignite General Manager.

The team has produced four top 10 NBA Draft picks in the previous three years – the most by any program in that span – in Jalen Green (2021, No. 2, Houston Rockets), Jonathan Kuminga (2021, No. 7, Golden State Warriors), Dyson Daniels (2022, No. 8, New Orleans Pelicans) and Scoot Henderson (2023, No. 3, Portland Trail Blazers).

FOX5 KVVU Vice President and General Manager, Michael Korr said “SSSEN and FOX5 partnering with the NBA G League Ignite reinforces our dedication to deliver high-quality sports content for our local viewers. We believe sports has the power to unite communities and ignite passion and we’re proud to welcome Ignite to our broadcast family.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through through casino floors
Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through casino floors
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C....
Former President Donald Trump to speak at event in Las Vegas on Saturday
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
North Las Vegas police: Suspect shot man, girl over fender-bender

Latest News

FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama handles the ball...
Tickets sell out for Victor Wembanyama’s NBA debut at Summer League in Las Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights announce youth hockey clinics in Las Vegas
Golden Knights announce upcoming youth hockey clinics
Victor Wembanyama, NBA #1 Draft
Ticket prices soar for rookie Wembanyama’s first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas