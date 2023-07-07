North Las Vegas man seriously injured by landmine in Ukraine, trying to get back to US for surgery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas man suffered a life-altering injury while volunteering in Ukraine. He is now awaiting medical transport back to the US and spoke to FOX5 from his hospital room in Germany via Zoom.

Former marine Michael “Monty” Montoya is trained to find and remove landmines.

“They are plentiful,” that is how Montoya described landmines in Ukraine. Montoya is passionate about removing the hidden devices that maim and kill innocent people through the world.

“I’ve been doing EOD [Explosive Ordinance Disposal] work and demining for a good portion of my life now,” Montoya shared. After serving multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, the former marine volunteered his expertise and last month was demining near the front lines in Kharkiv.

“Some farmers came out with some hobby detectors are were like, ‘We got to get our fields going or our livelihoods are done,’” Montoya recounted. A misstep in a minefield had devastating consequences.

”It’s a game of inches and my right foot hit a landmine… what I remember is immediate blue sky as I am falling backwards,” Montoya shared. Fellow volunteers put a tourniquet on his leg. It would take them more than an hour to get him out of the minefield to the road.

“Teams and ambulances were waiting on the hard surface,” Montoya told FOX5. Montoya then sent a video to his wife in North Las Vegas saying not to be alarmed but he had stepped on a landmine.

“That call came in around seven in the morning for me, so I woke up to the video,” Laura Montoya said. She was waiting 11 days later in Poland as Monty was taken from Kharkiv to Kyiv to Lviv then out of the country.

”Mentally I have the best support in the world… I can’t wait to actually get home to the little guy and my two daughters,” Montoya shared with his wife by his side. Montoya is now in Germany awaiting medical transport back to the US which should happen next week. Montoya reported after surgery to remove his foot a likely part of his leg, he plans to be back on his feet and back to his mission in a matter of months.

“Lot of people are saying that to me, that you have to be relieved he is not going to be out in the field again, but I know better… I know so much better,” Laura laughed.

Donations made it possible for Laura to get to her injured husband. This is a GoFundMe set up for the family.

