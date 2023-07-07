Las Vegas Strip player hits five-figure score a year after million dollar jackpot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s safe to say that one player will consider the Venetian Resort a lucky spot after hitting two progressive jackpots there a little over a year apart.

According to a media release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, first hit a major jackpot in 2022, winning $1,085,850 last year. Then on June 29, the guest won a minor tier progressive prize while playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em, cashing in for $32,070.

The Venetian Resort launched Millionaire Progressive, one of the largest table games progressives in Las Vegas, in 2018. A player becomes eligible for the mega tier of the Millionaire Progressive, which begins at $1 million and increases incrementally, once the player makes the $5 side bet. To win, the player must then be dealt a natural spade royal flush.

The Millionaire Progressive has minted 11 millionaires since its inception.

