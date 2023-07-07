Las Vegas Strip player hits five-figure score a year after million dollar jackpot

A lucky player at the Venetian hit a jackpot for $32K a year after winning over a million...
A lucky player at the Venetian hit a jackpot for $32K a year after winning over a million dollars there(The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s safe to say that one player will consider the Venetian Resort a lucky spot after hitting two progressive jackpots there a little over a year apart.

According to a media release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, first hit a major jackpot in 2022, winning $1,085,850 last year. Then on June 29, the guest won a minor tier progressive prize while playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em, cashing in for $32,070.

The Venetian Resort launched Millionaire Progressive, one of the largest table games progressives in Las Vegas, in 2018. A player becomes eligible for the mega tier of the Millionaire Progressive, which begins at $1 million and increases incrementally, once the player makes the $5 side bet. To win, the player must then be dealt a natural spade royal flush.

The Millionaire Progressive has minted 11 millionaires since its inception.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through through casino floors
Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through casino floors
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C....
Former President Donald Trump to speak at event in Las Vegas on Saturday
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
North Las Vegas police: Suspect shot man, girl over fender-bender

Latest News

Two Las Vegas men indicted in conspiracy to distribute meth using juvenile
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police respond to shooting on Lake Mead, Simmons
The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the...
CCSD facing shortage of over 2,000 teachers
A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot...
Las Vegas resident hits $10.5 million jackpot on slot machine