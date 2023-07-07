Las Vegas Strip casino player hits 6-figure jackpot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Someone won big at Paris on Thursday.

Caesars Entertainment said at around 11 p.m. Patricia Hendricks of Michigan won $416,040 after hitting a mega jackpot playing three-card poker.

Hendricks was visiting Las Vegas while on vacation with her family and had only been playing for 30 minutes when she won.

She plans to take a European vacation and help her three sons financially - who were her good luck charm as they were with her when she won.

