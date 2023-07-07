Las Vegas Strip casino player hits 6-figure jackpot

A Michigan woman won $416,040 at Paris Thursday night.
A Michigan woman won $416,040 at Paris Thursday night.(Caesars Entertainment)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Someone won big at Paris on Thursday.

Caesars Entertainment said at around 11 p.m. Patricia Hendricks of Michigan won $416,040 after hitting a mega jackpot playing three-card poker.

Hendricks was visiting Las Vegas while on vacation with her family and had only been playing for 30 minutes when she won.

She plans to take a European vacation and help her three sons financially - who were her good luck charm as they were with her when she won.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through through casino floors
Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through casino floors
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C....
Former President Donald Trump to speak at event in Las Vegas on Saturday
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
North Las Vegas police: Suspect shot man, girl over fender-bender

Latest News

The Vegas Golden Knights had a parade and rally in Las Vegas on June 17, celebrating the team's...
Golden Knights unveil Stanley Cup with VGK players’ names engraved
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.,...
Las Vegas police: No charges for Britney Spears, Wembanyama security incident
Faith Bennett, Nicholas Laws, Monica Juarez
California trio arrested for alleged stabbing at Las Vegas Strip hotel
Maurice Montgomery
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 9-year-old boy