Las Vegas Strip casino player hits 6-figure jackpot
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Someone won big at Paris on Thursday.
Caesars Entertainment said at around 11 p.m. Patricia Hendricks of Michigan won $416,040 after hitting a mega jackpot playing three-card poker.
Hendricks was visiting Las Vegas while on vacation with her family and had only been playing for 30 minutes when she won.
She plans to take a European vacation and help her three sons financially - who were her good luck charm as they were with her when she won.
