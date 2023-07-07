Las Vegas resident hits $10.5 million jackpot on slot machine

A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot...
A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot machine.(Boyd Gaming)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot machine.

It was Jesus’ first visit to Boyd Gaming’s Cannery Casino and Hotel. He usually plays at Orleans and Gold Coast but wanted to try the Cannery Friday morning, the release said.

The machine was a Megabucks slot machine.

Jesus said he was very excited to win the $10,488,726 jackpot and planned to buy his mother a house. While quite the windfall, the largest Megabucks jackpot happened in 2003 - to the tune of $39 million.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through through casino floors
Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through casino floors
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C....
Former President Donald Trump to speak at event in Las Vegas on Saturday
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
North Las Vegas police: Suspect shot man, girl over fender-bender

Latest News

Two Las Vegas men indicted in conspiracy to distribute meth using juvenile
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police respond to shooting on Lake Mead, Simmons
The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the...
CCSD facing shortage of over 2,000 teachers
A lucky player at the Venetian hit a jackpot for $32K a year after winning over a million...
Las Vegas Strip player hits five-figure score a year after million dollar jackpot