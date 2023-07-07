Las Vegas police respond to shooting on Lake Mead, Simmons

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Lake Mead and Simmons at about 3:18 p.m.

Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound who has since been pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

-This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

