Las Vegas police respond to shooting on Lake Mead, Simmons
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:50 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to the area of Lake Mead and Simmons at about 3:18 p.m.
Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound who has since been pronounced deceased.
The investigation is ongoing.
-This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
