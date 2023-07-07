Las Vegas police: No charges for Britney Spears, Wembanyama security incident

FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away.(AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have announced no charges will be brought forward regarding an incident earlier this week between singer Britney Spears and security for NBA player Victor Wembanyama.

Spears filed a police report claiming she was struck by a security guard while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention as he entered a restaurant at a casino.

The LVMPD did not share details as to why no charges were being brought forward.

The police report released Friday morning alleged the following:

One of Spears’ friends told police that at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday Spears and her entourage left the Resorts World hotel to go to the Aria for dinner. Spears saw a tall man she thought maybe Wembanyama and went to tap him on the shoulder.

When she did this, his bodyguard immediately “backhanded” Spears in the face with a closed fist and knocked off her glasses. Spears and company went to their seats and were later approached by the bodyguard who apologized while she continued to cry.

Spears’ security guard told police she had not been hit by Wembanyama’s security guard, but had her hand pushed away.

Security footage showed that Spears’ hand was pushed away by security which caused her to hit herself in the face, police said.

“Due to the fact that [Wembanyama’s security] did not willfully or unlawfully use any force or violence upon Britney and probable cause did not exist an arrest was not made and a citation was not given,” the report states.

