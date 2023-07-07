Las Vegas police: No charges for Britney Spears, Wembanyama security incident

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have announced no charges will be brought forward regarding an incident earlier this week between singer Britney Spears and security for NBA player Victor Wembanyama.

Spears filed a police report claiming she was struck by a security guard while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention as he entered a restaurant at a casino.

The LVMPD did not share details as to why no charges were being brought forward.

The police report released Friday morning alleged the following:

One of Spears’ friends told police that at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday Spears and her entourage left the Resorts World hotel to go to the Aria for dinner. Spears saw a tall man she thought maybe Wembanyama and went to tap him on the shoulder.

When she did this, his bodyguard immediately “backhanded” Spears in the face with a closed fist and knocked off her glasses. Spears and company went to their seats and were later approached by the bodyguard who apologized while she continued to cry.

Spears’ security guard told police she had not been hit by Wembanyama’s security guard, but had her hand pushed away.

Security footage showed that Spears’ hand was pushed away by security which caused her to hit herself in the face, police said.

“Due to the fact that [Wembanyama’s security] did not willfully or unlawfully use any force or violence upon Britney and probable cause did not exist an arrest was not made and a citation was not given,” the report states.

