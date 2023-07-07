Las Vegas police looking for missing 9-year-old boy

Maurice Montgomery
Maurice Montgomery(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:37 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Police say Maurice Montgomery was last seen Friday morning at around 2:20 a.m. near the 5600 block of White Cap St., near E. Charleston Blvd. and N. Christy Ln. Police said Montgomery may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Montgomery was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and white slid-type sandals.

Anyone with information regarding Montgomery and his whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through through casino floors
Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through casino floors
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C....
Former President Donald Trump to speak at event in Las Vegas on Saturday
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
North Las Vegas police: Suspect shot man, girl over fender-bender

Latest News

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Viral license plate deemed possible attack on Californians recalled by Nevada DMV
Jessie Rios, left, and Adrian Rios, right.
‘We have to know if somebody’s telling or not’: Jail calls between brothers following Las Vegas middle school shooting released
Virginia Cannabis Oversight Commission makes recommendations to the General Assembly, as work...
College of Southern Nevada student completes cannabis education program, now working in the industry
Police: Jailhouse call incriminated suspect's brother in Las Vegas middle school shooting