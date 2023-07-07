Las Vegas police looking for missing 9-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Police say Maurice Montgomery was last seen Friday morning at around 2:20 a.m. near the 5600 block of White Cap St., near E. Charleston Blvd. and N. Christy Ln. Police said Montgomery may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Montgomery was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and white slid-type sandals.

Anyone with information regarding Montgomery and his whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

