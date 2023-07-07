Las Vegas police investigating east valley robbery

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to reports of a commercial robbery in the east valley on Thursday evening.

According to a preliminary report, the robbery happened at approximately 5:18 p.m. on the 3400 block of E. Sunset Rd.

Detectives responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
PHOTOS: Sphere in Las Vegas shows off fully illuminated exterior for first time
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track rendering
F1 announces dates for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Henderson police investigate after couple killed in suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
North Las Vegas police: Suspect shot man, girl over fender-bender
Seniors can be especially susceptible to issues related to high temperatures
Seniors among most vulnerable as triple digit temps climb in Las Vegas Valley
The North Las Vegas Police Department have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a...
North Las Vegas man previously reported missing found safe
The 2023 World Series of Poker is underway at the Horseshoe and Paris in Las Vegas
WSOP Main Event sees record number of entrants