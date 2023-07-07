Las Vegas police investigating east valley robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to reports of a commercial robbery in the east valley on Thursday evening.

According to a preliminary report, the robbery happened at approximately 5:18 p.m. on the 3400 block of E. Sunset Rd.

Detectives responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.