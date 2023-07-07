Las Vegas musicians host fundraising concert for Hopelink of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of musicians are coming together to raise money for a local nonprofit.

July 7 is National Day of Rock and Roll. It was created by local musician Christina Alexander, who said she wants to provide exposure for Vegas’ thriving underground rock and roll scene.

All of the musicians performing at the concert are unsigned, but Alexander said they’ve all sacrificed a lot of money and time to share their talents with the world.

“Music saves,” Alexander said. “I can think of a million times when a song got me through. From my perspective, I know what it’s like to be a recipient, so to give that back to someone is nothing I can ever imagine.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday at Backstage Bar and Billiards downtown. All of the money raised will be going to Hopelink of Southern Nevada. Click here for tickets.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.