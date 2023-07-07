Las Vegas law firm offers reward for goose killer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local law firm is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver responsible for the deaths of nine geese Saturday near Cornerstone Park in Henderson.

According to witnesses, a driver in a black pick-up truck intentionally ran over Canada geese just around sundown.

The Heidari Law Group is offering a $5,000 reward, according to attorney and owner Samy Ryan Heidari.

“Canada geese are migratory birds and federally protected. The driver of the truck has committed a crime and needs to be brought to justice,” Heidari said in a statement.

More than 150 geese including goslings began to cross Wigwam near Gibson as cars pulled over to let the wildlife pass, except for the driver of the pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000 or remain anonymous by calling The Crime Solver at 1-833-TIPSCASH or www.THECRIMESOLVER.com

