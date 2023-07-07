Henderson man vaccinates dogs against possible rattlesnake bites

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -It is not unusual to see rattlesnakes in Lake Las Vegas in Henderson.

But it can certainly be scary when people do encounter them there. That also goes for the professionals who remove and relocate snakes when they make their way to homes.

“He was legitimately scared of it, he admitted he was,” said James Swanson.

Swanson called a company when a five-to-six-foot rattlesnake made its way behind a planter on his front porch in June. His neighbors across the street also encountered a rattlesnake at their front door. Swanson says he’s seen rattlesnakes on area trails while riding his bike but was surprised the snake came right up to his Lake Las Vegas house.

The incident was so concerning because Swanson had his three dogs on the front porch at the time, just a couple of feet away from the snake.

The snake did not bite any of the dogs. Swanson says it was a good thing his dogs didn’t see the snake, specifically his two-year-old lab.

“If she would have saw it, she would have gone right up to it and it probably would have bit her in the face,” said Swanson.

Swanson posted about his snake encounter on social media. One person who responded asked if his dogs are vaccinated for snake bites.

He didn’t know that was possible. Swanson then reached out to a nearby animal hospital, which vaccinated all three dogs.

The rattlesnake vaccine helps dogs develop antibodies to fight snake venom and helps reduce pain. But people are still urged to get treatment right away, and the vaccine doesn’t protect against all snake bites. Swanson says he got all three dogs vaccinated, which included a booster 10 days later.

“If they’re bitten, the clock starts running and gives me more time to get them down there,” said Swanson.

FOX5 called around and learned that not all vets carry the vaccine. Anyone with questions should speak to their vet.

Aliante Animal Hospital has information about dogs and rattlesnake bites on its website.

