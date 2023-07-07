Golden Knights unveil Stanley Cup with VGK players’ names engraved

The Vegas Golden Knights had a parade and rally in Las Vegas on June 17, celebrating the team's...
The Vegas Golden Knights had a parade and rally in Las Vegas on June 17, celebrating the team's first Stanley Cup title(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights wasted no time in making Stanley Cup history, becoming the fastest franchise to win the title in the expansion era.

The team decided to apply that same mindset when it came to engraving the names of the champion players on Lord Stanley’s hardware.

The Golden Knights are the first team to have the Stanley Cup fully engraved with every champion’s name before the traditional summer of owners, staff, coaches and players each getting a day to celebrate with the majestic trophy. The decision was made by VGK’s front office, led by the hockey operations department.

Phil Pritchard, Keeper of the Cup for the past 35 years, said that the trophy was engraved by silversmith Louise St. Jacques at a studio in Old Montreal. Coach Bruce Cassidy is scheduled to take it to an elementary school in Milton, Massachusetts, next week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through through casino floors
Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through casino floors
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C....
Former President Donald Trump to speak at event in Las Vegas on Saturday
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
North Las Vegas police: Suspect shot man, girl over fender-bender

Latest News

A Michigan woman won $416,040 at Paris Thursday night.
Las Vegas Strip casino player hits 6-figure jackpot
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.,...
Las Vegas police: No charges for Britney Spears, Wembanyama security incident
Faith Bennett, Nicholas Laws, Monica Juarez
California trio arrested for alleged stabbing at Las Vegas Strip hotel
Maurice Montgomery
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 9-year-old boy