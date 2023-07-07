Golden Knights unveil Stanley Cup with VGK players’ names engraved

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights wasted no time in making Stanley Cup history, becoming the fastest franchise to win the title in the expansion era.

The team decided to apply that same mindset when it came to engraving the names of the champion players on Lord Stanley’s hardware.

52 more names have been added 😍 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/QPlIIHTSa8 — 🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 7, 2023

The Golden Knights are the first team to have the Stanley Cup fully engraved with every champion’s name before the traditional summer of owners, staff, coaches and players each getting a day to celebrate with the majestic trophy. The decision was made by VGK’s front office, led by the hockey operations department.

Phil Pritchard, Keeper of the Cup for the past 35 years, said that the trophy was engraved by silversmith Louise St. Jacques at a studio in Old Montreal. Coach Bruce Cassidy is scheduled to take it to an elementary school in Milton, Massachusetts, next week.

