Forecast Outlook - 07/07/23

Near Average Weekend, Excessive Heat Next Week
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:55 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The forecast high on Friday is at 104° in Las Vegas and will look the same as what we saw Thursday with a breeze in the afternoon from the southwest 20-25 MPH. We’ll also see a little wildfire smoke in the skies over the weekend from fires north and east of Kingman and Baja California.

We’re locked in a dry pattern through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be rising with a forecast high of 105° on Saturday and 107° on Sunday. We’re raising the weather alert for next week with high temperatures forecast to hover in the 110°+ range throughout the week. Each afternoon will feature the breeze picking up with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

