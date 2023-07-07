California trio arrested for alleged stabbing at Las Vegas Strip hotel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two women and a man from California are out on bail after their arrest for allegedly stabbing a guest at a Las Vegas Strip hotel July 3, according to authorities.

Monica Juarez, Nicholas Laws, and Faith Bennett are charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon.

Juarez and Laws also face an additional charge of harboring or aiding a felony offender.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s report alleges the following:

On July 3 around 7:17 a.m., officers received a call from MGM Grand security regarding a guest who was stabbed in the chest on the fifth floor.

Police met with the guest, a man who claimed he had met a woman later identified as Bennett, and agreed to pay her for sex before following her up to a room on the fifth floor.

At some point, Juarez was in the room as well. Bennett became upset and demanded the man leave the room when Laws entered the room.

“[The man] remembers seeing Bennett possess a knife he described as being a switchblade or butterfly knife but is unsure if Bennett or Laws was the one who stabbed him,” the report reads.

The man made his way into the hall and realized he had been stabbed, blood being found on the floor, walls and couch near the elevator.

Police searched the hotel room and found a knife along with other pieces of evidence. Video footage showed the suspects entering and exiting the hotel while carrying multiple bags and luggage.

Through additional investigation, the police were able to track down the suspects at a residence in town and surrounded it with SWAT the same day.

All three suspects surrendered without incident. Interviews with the three did not provide any more details about the stabbing.

They are expected back in court Nov. 1.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.