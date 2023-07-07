Authorities investigating foot-fondling prowler incidents near Lake Tahoe

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Near Lake Tahoe, someone is prowling for feet.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report from women staying at a resort in the 180 block of Elks Point Road in Stateline that they woke up to find an intruder in their room—fondling their feet.

Once the guests woke up, the intruder left the room through a screen door.

“In both cases, the victim’s rooms were on the ground floor and it is suspected at this time that the suspect entered the rooms via the unsecured exterior screen door,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-586-7253.

“In the meantime, residents and guests staying in the Lake Tahoe area are reminded to secure all exterior doors to their homes/rented rooms,” they added.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.