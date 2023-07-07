AI imagines ‘typical homes’ in Las Vegas and Nevada

AI renderings of "typical homes" in Las Vegas and Nevada
AI renderings of "typical homes" in Las Vegas and Nevada(Allstarhome.com)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:36 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A real estate website used an artificial intelligence image generator to create renderings of a “typical home” in all 50 states and the 30 largest cities in the U.S.

“There are two things people are commonly talking about in 2023: AI and the housing market,” Allstarhome.com wrote on its website. “We set out to test an AI generator to see what it would envision as a ‘typical home.’”

It used Midjourney to generate the homes. The prompt had details including “photorealistic” and “life-like,” and it provided the AI program with a specific camera and lens setting.

An AI rendering of a "typical home" in Las Vegas
An AI rendering of a "typical home" in Las Vegas(Allstarhome.com)

The website noted that “when designing for Arizona and Nevada, AI included historical architecture as it created a Spanish colonial-style home.”

When shown the images without any frame of reference, one local real estate professional said that the homes had the style of ones from Spanish Trails or Mountain’s Edge.

“AI is basically spot on with what a home may look like in Las Vegas,” said Realtor Kaitlyn Frihse.

An AI rendering of a "typical home" in Nevada
An AI rendering of a "typical home" in Nevada(Allstarhome.com)

Most homes were spacious with two stories and had large, landscaped yards, painting the picture of idealistic homes in each state. But Allstarhome.com did add that at least one of the results would “have a glitch that would not make sense, like a bush on the roof or dimensions that did not match the front of the home.”

You can see all of the AI renderings here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
PHOTOS: Sphere in Las Vegas shows off fully illuminated exterior for first time
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track rendering
F1 announces dates for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Henderson police investigate after couple killed in suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

Vaccines can help protect dogs from rattlesnake bites
Henderson man vaccinates dogs against possible rattlesnake bites
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigating east valley robbery
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
North Las Vegas police: Suspect shot man, girl over fender-bender
Seniors can be especially susceptible to issues related to high temperatures
Seniors among most vulnerable as triple digit temps climb in Las Vegas Valley