3rd Las Vegas Starbucks store votes to unionize

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A third Starbucks store in the Las Vegas area has voted to unionize.

The store at Lake Mead and McDaniel in North Las Vegas voted 24-2 in favor of unionization, Starbucks Workers United said in a news release. Since December 2021, over 330 Starbucks stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized. The North Las Vegas store in the third in Las Vegas and Nevada to unionize.

“This is a momentous occasion for all our employees and a significant step forward in ensuring their rights, representation, and well-being within the workplace,” said Stephanie Torres Guzman, a barista of 2 years and organizer at the location.

Organizers said the employees at the latest store join over 8,000 baristas organizing for better working conditions, fair wages and consistent schedules.

“As we celebrate our victory in becoming a union, we are also celebrating that from here forward we are building a stronger foundation in our store, courage and perseverance from all the workers in this store,” said Martha Garcia, a barista of 2 years and organizer.

