WSOP Main Event sees record number of entrants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 version of the World Series of Poker Main Event has set a new record for the number of entrants into the tournament.

According to a media release, the record has fallen 17 years after Jamie Gold outlasted a field of 8,773 entrants in 2006 to take home the prestigious WSOP Bracelet. Later that year, the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act changed the poker landscape, with many pundits speculating that the 2006 record would never be broken.

With 9,000 entrants and counting and two more days of late registration available, all eyes are on the 2023 Main Event to see who will cement themselves as the undisputed World Champion of Poker by beating out the most players ever in a Main Event field. The turnout also guarantees that someone in the field will win a “Main Event Seat for Life,” or a complimentary entry to the Main Event for the next 30 years. That drawing, amongst all registrants in the 2023 Main Event, will take place shortly after registration officially closes at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.

“This is a colossal day not only in the history of the WSOP but for poker itself,” said WSOP Senior Vice President and Executive Director Ty Stewart. “It’s particularly special to make history in our first year at the new Horseshoe Las Vegas. I think today is a huge testament to the passion of the entire poker community who rallies around this event every year. We’re hoping this record is short-lived and we’ll be ready for another monster turnout next summer.”

With a myriad of other records set this year, the 2023 edition of the WSOP is expected to shatter all marks for participation, entrants and total prize pool.

