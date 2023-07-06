Taylor Swift fan goes viral for disguise after calling into work ‘sick’ to get Eras Tour merchandise

A Taylor Swift fan in Cincinnati hid her identity on camera so her boss wouldn’t see her skipping work to go to the Eras Tour. (Source: WKRC, Cincy Shirts, Republic Records, @sophieluvscats13, @interiordesign_alison, Getty Images, KHOU, CNN, "The Addams Family"/MGM Television)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – A Taylor Swift fan in Cincinnati hid her identity on camera so her boss wouldn’t see her skipping work to stand in line for Eras Tour merchandise.

The woman became an instant viral sensation by hiding under a blanket in a long line of Swifties waiting to buy concert merchandise on June 29.

The merchandise truck opened at 10 a.m. Thursday, and the shows were held Friday and Saturday. Many fans camped out overnight Wednesday to be first in line for merchandise when the truck opened Thursday morning.

The fan’s disguise landed her on camera with WKRC’s reporter Annie Brown, who said, “There are two Swifties here – who shall remain anonymous – who called in sick to work.”

The woman’s disguise earned her an instant “legend” status.

“And we’re going to cross our fingers that work doesn’t find out, right? Your secret’s safe with me,” Brown said in the interview.

The woman’s identity is still unknown, and she said she’ll only reveal her identity for Swift herself. For now, she’s going by “incognito Swiftie.”

According to WKRC, one week after the event, the woman’s boss still hasn’t found out.

Swift played two sold-out nights in Cincinnati before she heads to Kansas City this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track rendering
F1 announces dates for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
PHOTOS: Sphere in Las Vegas shows off fully illuminated exterior for first time
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Henderson police investigate after couple killed in suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in...
8-year-old girl dies after SUV crashes into London school, driver arrested
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Biden is in South Carolina to make the argument that his economic agenda is helping even red states
Tish Casey received an email from PayPal on Memorial Day saying she had bought cryptocurrency.
Grandmother says she lost thousands in PayPal phishing scam
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
2 New Jersey firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars
Volunteers remove more than 8,500 pounds of trash at Lake Tahoe from Fourth of July celebrations
More than 8,500 pounds of trash removed from Lake Tahoe after Fourth of July celebrations