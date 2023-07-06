Seniors among most vulnerable as triple digit temps climb in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -With triple-digit temperatures expected for the next two weeks, vulnerable people like seniors need to stay well-hydrated and prepared.

A 65-year-old recently died from heat illness after driving through Death Valley, and a 57-year-old woman died from heat illness after hiking through the Grand Canyon. Doctor Ketan Patel, a UMC emergency room physician, says it’s important to plan ahead and to pay attention to yourself.

“There are no absolutes in medicine. You just have to trust your body and symptoms,” said Patel.

Patel says even young people can get heat stroke or illnesses, but seniors with underlying conditions taking certain medications can exacerbate their conditions in the sun.

“They’re also going to have, probably more chronic illnesses like high blood pressure and diabetes, all the things that come with it, including strokes, heart attacks, things like that,” said Patel.

He adds that his most important advice is that you want to be hydrated. He also advises avoiding drinking alcohol and to avoid going outside during extreme heat.

Project REACH is an organization that helps seniors navigate life and offers help with utility bills. The organization’s Aaron Kerlikowski says that along with cooling centers like libraries, seniors should utilize their community, friends and neighbors, and let them know where you are.

“Stay hydrated, especially during these very intense warm periods. We often say, if you’re bringing along a bottle of water, that might not be enough. You want to bring three or four bottles of water, especially when the temps get so high,” said Kerlikowski.

