Report names Las Vegas country's best city for recreation

Las Vegas' assortment of live music venues helped it rank #1 among U.S. cities for recreation
Las Vegas' assortment of live music venues helped it rank #1 among U.S. cities for recreation(PRNewswire)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With July being National Parks and Recreation Month, the personal finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst Cities for Recreation.

To highlight the benefits of recreational activities for consumers and economies across the country, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 48 key indicators of recreation-friendliness. For each city, it examined the accessibility of entertainment and recreational facilities, the quality of parks and the weather.

Source: WalletHub

Las Vegas came out on top of the overall rankings, followed by Orlando and Tampa. Cities rounding out the top ten included Scottsdale, San Diego and Honolulu. Of the 100 cities ranked, Durham, Newark and Chula Vista brought up the rear.

The complete report is available here.

