Report: Las Vegas will host semifinals of NBA’s new tournament

Boston Celtics' Mfiondu Kabengele attempts to block a shot by Golden State Warriors' Jonathan...
Boston Celtics' Mfiondu Kabengele attempts to block a shot by Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga during the second half an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:53 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report elaborates on plans to bring two in-season NBA games to Las Vegas that would serve as the “Final Four” for a new league tournament, all amid anticipation and hopes for a future NBA team in Las Vegas.

The dates are reportedly December 7 and 9.

The report details all teams will participate, and after knockouts, Las Vegas will host the Final Four. Some games will count towards the season.

The impending announcement comes as Las Vegas once again hosts the NBA 11-day Summer League this week.

The first-ever NBA Con also kicks off at Mandalay Bay, with fan experiences, live entertainment and appearances by veterans like Jerry West and Kareem Abdul Jabbar. NBA Con 2023

The June announcement from the Oak View Group stoked anticipation for a future team, as the developer promised a several billion-dollar resort facility with an arena. The venture would be privately funded.

Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas (fox5vegas.com)

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance hosted the community discussion on the project.

“This wasn’t just about an arena. This was about a destination. Resorts. This was about entertainment venues. This creates stir, not just domestically, but internationally as well,” said Tina Quigley, President of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Las Vegas is now a proven sports hub, and businesses notice.

“It has proven successful that we can host these teams and have a multiplier effect past the event itself. People come, they stay, are more apt to come back. It helps grow our jobs and grow the economy,” she said.

“Diversification in sports leads to more economic stability in the Las Vegas Valley as well,” Quigley said. “While tourism and gaming have fluctuating revenue streams and leave the Valley vulnerable to economic ups and downs, year-round sports opportunities attract ancillary businesses that can operate and employ workers.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Barricade ends after Henderson police, SWAT respond to standoff in Anthem community
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police: Home intruder shot, killed
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display

Latest News

Report: Las Vegas will host semifinals of NBA’s new tournament
Aaron Ford
$1.1 billion to be paid to Nevada for impact of opioid epidemic
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
“It was pretty incredible”: Sphere workers react to dazzling light show
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
$1.1 billion to be paid to Nevada for impact of opioid epidemic