Report: Las Vegas will host semifinals of NBA’s new tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report elaborates on plans to bring two in-season NBA games to Las Vegas that would serve as the “Final Four” for a new league tournament, all amid anticipation and hopes for a future NBA team in Las Vegas.

The dates are reportedly December 7 and 9.

The report details all teams will participate, and after knockouts, Las Vegas will host the Final Four. Some games will count towards the season.

The impending announcement comes as Las Vegas once again hosts the NBA 11-day Summer League this week.

The first-ever NBA Con also kicks off at Mandalay Bay, with fan experiences, live entertainment and appearances by veterans like Jerry West and Kareem Abdul Jabbar. NBA Con 2023

The June announcement from the Oak View Group stoked anticipation for a future team, as the developer promised a several billion-dollar resort facility with an arena. The venture would be privately funded.

Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas (fox5vegas.com)

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance hosted the community discussion on the project.

“This wasn’t just about an arena. This was about a destination. Resorts. This was about entertainment venues. This creates stir, not just domestically, but internationally as well,” said Tina Quigley, President of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Las Vegas is now a proven sports hub, and businesses notice.

“It has proven successful that we can host these teams and have a multiplier effect past the event itself. People come, they stay, are more apt to come back. It helps grow our jobs and grow the economy,” she said.

“Diversification in sports leads to more economic stability in the Las Vegas Valley as well,” Quigley said. “While tourism and gaming have fluctuating revenue streams and leave the Valley vulnerable to economic ups and downs, year-round sports opportunities attract ancillary businesses that can operate and employ workers.”

