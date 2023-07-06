Police: Las Vegas store clerk attacked alleged shoplifter before shooting her

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas store clerk charged with homicide allegedly attacked a woman who was stealing a salad before he shot her, according to authorities.

Rainier Jefferson, 35, is being held without bond on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon as of Thursday following his arrest June 23.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report recently released, officers responded to the 7-Eleven gas station just after midnight near East Sahara Avenue and Lynnwood Street after a Shotspotter report of three gunshots in the area.

They found a woman, 35-year-old Mallery Armijo, with two gunshot wounds to the back. She later died at the hospital.

“Officers learned from citizens in the area, Mallery had been shot by the clerk at the adjacent 7-Eleven due to an altercation over stolen goods,” the report states.

Police investigated the store but found no employees. The shift manager later arrived and told police the employee “Ray” had contacted her stating someone else would have to cover his shift because he had “hit” someone.

Officers learned the suspect was Jefferson, who was hired at the store July 19, 2022.

As part of his employment, Jefferson signed a contract stating he would not bring weapons to work and was not allowed to physically confront anyone but to protect store property and inventory against theft and damage.

Video surveillance footage was obtained from the store and a nearby business. Video in the store had no audio, but video from outside did have audio.

At 12:09 a.m. Armijo was seen entering the store with two others. Jefferson was the only employee seen at the time in the store.

“While inside 7-Eleven, Mallery selected multiple items and walked around the store with her selections. She concealed what appeared to be premade salad in her purse then walked to the front of the store near the cash register, carrying the remainder of her selections in her hands,” the report states.

It appeared Jefferson then used the computer near the register to watch the video surveillance “and likely observed Mallery conceal the salad.”

Jefferson appears to tell Armijo to put her items on the counter, which she did before she began to exit the store. Jefferson appears to point to her purse and “requested the salad.”

Armijo continued to walk out of the store. Jefferson slid over the counter and followed her outside before grabbing the straps of her purse, the report states.

“Armijo clutched her purse and pushed Jefferson’s upper body, followed by an attempt to strike his arm that was holding her purse. Jefferson dodged the strike and punched Armijo in the head which caused her to fall to the asphalt parking lot,” police wrote.

Jefferson pulled at her purse and caused “Armijo to become airborne and propelled approximately six feet across the park,” before he ripped the purse from her grasp, police said.

That’s when one of Armijo’s friends exited the store with a gun in hand and approached Jefferson. The friend, whose name is redacted in the report, never pointed the gun at Jefferson and then put the gun away after about seven seconds, police wrote.

It appeared the man was putting himself between Jefferson and Armijo while trading words with Jefferson, who began to back away. Jefferson was heard saying “Yeah, I’m fittin’ to show you. You fittin’ to see,” the report states.

Jefferson retrieved the salad from Armijo’s purse and threw the purse in the parking lot before going back into the store.

Armijo and her friends left the area, walking east through the parking lot and out of view of the camera.

Jefferson was seen on the store camera going quickly into the employee’s only area, grabbing a black and red handgun, and going to the door of the store, appearing to yell at Armijo and the others.

“I’ll show you, gangster boy, this is a strap,” Jefferson was heard saying on the video, the report states.

Three gunshots were heard and Armijo fell to the ground as they were walking away, backs turned to Jefferson.

Jefferson is seen running away from the store with the gun in his hand, then reappearing on video without the gun, which was later found on the roof of 7-Eleven.

According to the report, he was later found to be on probation and a twice-convicted person who is prohibited from possessing firearms. He was taken into custody five days later.

Jefferson’s next appearance in court is scheduled for July 17.

