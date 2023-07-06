Pack of coyotes ‘terrorize’ central Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A pack of coyotes was caught on camera walking on a neighbor’s backyard wall like a balance beam near Missouri and Fourth Street in central Phoenix. The coyotes have eaten feral cats and pets and, according to one homeowner, chased her in the neighborhood. “They’re hungry, they’re aggressive,” said Susie Webb.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the coyotes will always stay near ample food and water. The coyotes have eaten animals and Webb’s fruit garden and drank her pool water. Wildlife officials are urging homeowners to make the predators uncomfortable. “You want to be aggressive and haze the adults,” said Arizona Game and Fish’s Darren Julian. “Some of the things we suggest is using 10-20% of household ammonium with water and go out there nail them with it within your given space.” Webb said she will give that a try. Meanwhile, she said she tried to yell at the animals but they didn’t move. All she wants is to feel safe at her own home. “I’m terrified they’d come right at me!” said Webb. Webb said she hired a trapper to come by for the coyotes.

An Ahwatukee couple says their American bulldog, Atticus was attacked by the coyotes.

