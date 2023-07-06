North Las Vegas police: Suspect shot man, girl over fender-bender

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect accused of shooting a man and a 6-year-old girl on Wednesday did so because of a fender-bender accident involving the man and the suspect’s girlfriend, according to authorities.

Donavyn Stern, 23, faces four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony child abuse with a deadly weapon, and two counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon following his arrest Wednesday. He is currently being held at the Community Correctional Center without bond.

The North Las Vegas Police Department report alleges the following:

Officers responded to the area of Lone Mountain Road and 5th Street around 10:50 a.m. for a reported shooting. They found a man in his 30s and a 6-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

The girl had been shot in the left shoulder and the man had sustained a gunshot through his arm and into his abdomen. Both had to have the bullets surgically removed at the hospital.

The man’s fiance told police they were driving westbound on Craig Road when she realized she was in the wrong lane. When she made a lane change, she impacted another car.

The man got out of the car and checked for damage and found none on their car. They pulled into a Shell gas station to exchange information with the driver of the second car, a woman who was on the phone.

The man saw no damage to either car, no information was exchanged and they began to drive away from the gas station.

Nearby, a man in a pick-up truck later identified as Stern, drove up to the first car, approached on foot, produced a handgun and opened fire on the car, striking the man and child.

Investigators were able to find one of the bullets nearly struck the 2-year-old child sitting in the back. Tracing the license plate number of the truck, they were able to learn it was registered to Stern, who lives half a mile away from the scene of the shooting.

Speaking with police, Stern denied being at the shooting or that he owned any guns. He consented to giving a DNA sample but then changed his mind.

A witness told police Stern had told them “I’m going to jail for a long time,” and that he “messed up,” and that he owned four or five firearms.

Stern later admitted he did have a gun at home but did not want to answer questions without a lawyer.

Later on, police saw Zachery Stern, 39, leaving Donavyn’s home on a bicycle. They tried to pull him over to ask him some questions but Zachery said “F*** that! I have a bus to catch.”

Zachery tried to flee but was later taken into custody and found to have an active warrant for driving without a license.

“Zachery’s arrest history consisted of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, non-medical possession of a controlled substance under 1 ounce, burglary, robbery, parole violation, domestic battery, coercion with force, murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a credit card without owner’s consent, malicious destruction of property, trespassing, petit larceny, grand larceny auto, violation of a protection order, disorderly conduct, evading a police officer, resisting arrest, battery, sexual assault with a victim under 14, lewdness with a minor and traffic offenses.”

Zachery at first denied knowing anyone named Donavyn Stern but later admitted that Donavyn was his nephew. He eventually told officers freely, “Okay look, he gave it to me and asked me to get rid of it. So I took it and got rid of it.”

Believing Zachery was talking about Donavyn’s gun, the officer asked Zachery where the gun was.

“It’s on the roof,” he said. The gun was found on top of a roof nearby. Zachery was arrested and charged with resisting, concealing evidence, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possessing a gun as a felon, and failing to ride on the right side of the road while on a bicycle. He is being held without bond.

An interview with Donavyn’s girlfriend later revealed she had called him before the shooting, telling him she was the victim of a hit-and-run, telling him where she was.

Police then interviewed Donavyn after his arrest, who acted like he could not stay awake and was falling asleep. He eventually requested a lawyer and the interview stopped.

Both men are expected in court July 7.

