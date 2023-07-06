North Las Vegas police looking for assistance identifying robbery suspect

NLVPD looking for robbery suspect
NLVPD looking for robbery suspect(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to a police report, the robbery happened on the 1500 block of Craig Rd. on June 7 at approximately 12:45 p.m. The suspect reportedly entered the business and demanded money before fleeing the area in an unidentified vehicle.

North Las Vegas robbery suspect
North Las Vegas robbery suspect(FOX5)

Police said that the suspect is described as a black adult male, 50-60 years old, about 5‘11″ tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black beanie cap, a black zip-up hooded jacket, a black shirt, black pants, and brown shoes.

North Las Vegas robbery suspect - 2
North Las Vegas robbery suspect - 2(FOX5)

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information regarding this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous,  contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
PHOTOS: Sphere in Las Vegas shows off fully illuminated exterior for first time
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track rendering
F1 announces dates for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Henderson police investigate after couple killed in suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

The 2023 World Series of Poker is underway at the Horseshoe and Paris in Las Vegas
WSOP Main Event sees record number of entrants
Las Vegas' assortment of live music venues helped it rank #1 among U.S. cities for recreation
Report names Las Vegas country’s best city for recreation
Robert Lamar Farabee III, 15
Trial date set for 15-year-old Las Vegas murder suspect
Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience
Glittering Lights offering ‘Christmas in July’ discount promotion