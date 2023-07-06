North Las Vegas police looking for assistance identifying robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to a police report, the robbery happened on the 1500 block of Craig Rd. on June 7 at approximately 12:45 p.m. The suspect reportedly entered the business and demanded money before fleeing the area in an unidentified vehicle.

Police said that the suspect is described as a black adult male, 50-60 years old, about 5‘11″ tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black beanie cap, a black zip-up hooded jacket, a black shirt, black pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information regarding this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

