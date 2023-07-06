Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through casino floors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its “R.A.I.D.” officers took a “reckless rider” into custody after he allegedly rode through casino floors.

According to a post from Las Vegas police, the “R.A.I.D.” team conducted surveillance on the “known reckless rider.”

The unidentified man, according to police, is accused of creating multiple events on Las Vegas Boulevard, in which LVMPD says he rode through casino floors, up stairs and escalators.

“He did wheelies up and down Las Vegas Blvd and ran from Law Enforcement,” the post added.

According to police, the “R.A.I.D.” team conducted surveillance, along with marked units and the air unit, and the man was taken into custody.

LVMPD said his truck and dirt bike were towed.

“The rider thought he would never get caught,” Las Vegas police said in the post.

According to the post, the man is facing the following charges:

- 3 Felony Counts of Driver Disobey Peace Officer, Endanger Person or Property

- 4 Gross misdemeanor Counts of Disregard For the Safety of Person or Property

- 4 Misdemeanor Counts of Reckless Driving

- 1 Felony Count of Assault with a Deadly warrant

- 1 Felony Count of Child Abuse and Neglect

- 1 Felony Count of Coercion with Force or Threat of Force.

LVMPD’s “R.A.I.D” (Racing Apprehension and Intervention Department) team was put into place in 2022 as part of the department’s efforts to crack down on dangerous driving across the Las Vegas Valley.

