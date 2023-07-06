Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through casino floors

Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through through casino floors
Las Vegas police say ‘reckless rider’ allegedly drove through through casino floors(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its “R.A.I.D.” officers took a “reckless rider” into custody after he allegedly rode through casino floors.

According to a post from Las Vegas police, the “R.A.I.D.” team conducted surveillance on the “known reckless rider.”

The unidentified man, according to police, is accused of creating multiple events on Las Vegas Boulevard, in which LVMPD says he rode through casino floors, up stairs and escalators.

“He did wheelies up and down Las Vegas Blvd and ran from Law Enforcement,” the post added.

According to police, the “R.A.I.D.” team conducted surveillance, along with marked units and the air unit, and the man was taken into custody.

LVMPD said his truck and dirt bike were towed.

“The rider thought he would never get caught,” Las Vegas police said in the post.

According to the post, the man is facing the following charges:

- 3 Felony Counts of Driver Disobey Peace Officer, Endanger Person or Property

- 4 Gross misdemeanor Counts of Disregard For the Safety of Person or Property

- 4 Misdemeanor Counts of Reckless Driving

- 1 Felony Count of Assault with a Deadly warrant

- 1 Felony Count of Child Abuse and Neglect

- 1 Felony Count of Coercion with Force or Threat of Force.

LVMPD’s “R.A.I.D” (Racing Apprehension and Intervention Department) team was put into place in 2022 as part of the department’s efforts to crack down on dangerous driving across the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police’s ‘RAID’ team cracks down on dangerous drivers

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Henderson police investigate after couple killed in suspected murder-suicide
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police: Home intruder shot, killed
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
PHOTOS: Sphere in Las Vegas shows off fully illuminated exterior for first time

Latest News

Boston Celtics' Mfiondu Kabengele attempts to block a shot by Golden State Warriors' Jonathan...
Report: Las Vegas will host semifinals of NBA’s new tournament
Aaron Ford
$1.1 billion to be paid to Nevada for impact of opioid epidemic
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
“It was pretty incredible”: Sphere workers react to dazzling light show
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
$1.1 billion to be paid to Nevada for impact of opioid epidemic