Las Vegas police respond after one person killed in fiery crash near Rancho Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday evening, Las Vegas police responded to a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and left another hospitalized.

According to a police report, the crash happened near Rancho Dr. and Bryn Mawr Ave. at approximately 6:36 p.m. Police said one of the vehicles caught fire after the crash, and two people, one from each vehicle, were taken to nearby hospitals.

One sustained moderate injuries and the other was declared dead. LVMPD detectives have been assigned to investigate the case.

Police reported that Rancho Dr. was closed between Oakey and Sahara.

