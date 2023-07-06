Las Vegas police mourn loss of K-9 who previously survived stabbing attack

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police K-9 died after it suffered a medical emergency during training.

LVMPD said K-9 Kimura suffered the emergency while training at the LVMPD K-9 Operations Center. Kimura was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment, but died shortly after.

Kimura became well known in the Las Vegas community after he survived a brutal stabbing attack in April 2020.

The 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd joined the LVMPD K-9 unit in June 2019. Following the stabbing attack, Kimura was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery.

Kimura also competed in the Las Vegas Police K-9 trials in March and won the “Tough Dog” award.

LVMPD said Kimura’s loss will be deeply felt by his handler and his family, LVMPD K-9 Section, LVMPD SWAT, Major Violators teams, and the citizens he served each day.

