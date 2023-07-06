Las Vegas police mourn loss of K-9 who previously survived stabbing attack

K9 Kimura End of Watch
K9 Kimura End of Watch(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police K-9 died after it suffered a medical emergency during training.

LVMPD said K-9 Kimura suffered the emergency while training at the LVMPD K-9 Operations Center. Kimura was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment, but died shortly after.

Kimura became well known in the Las Vegas community after he survived a brutal stabbing attack in April 2020.

The 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd joined the LVMPD K-9 unit in June 2019. Following the stabbing attack, Kimura was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery.

Kimura also competed in the Las Vegas Police K-9 trials in March and won the “Tough Dog” award.

LVMPD said Kimura’s loss will be deeply felt by his handler and his family, LVMPD K-9 Section, LVMPD SWAT, Major Violators teams, and the citizens he served each day.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Barricade ends after Henderson police, SWAT respond to standoff in Anthem community
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police: Home intruder shot, killed
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas
Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks shows in Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is adding a new call center
Animal foundation planning new call center to reduce pet surrenders
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate deadly July 4 celebration shooting
Leroy Hall
Las Vegas police seeking missing man
Vegas Golden Knights announce youth hockey clinics in Las Vegas
Golden Knights announce upcoming youth hockey clinics