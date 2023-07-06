Las Vegas police arrest man suspected of reckless driving resulting in woman’s death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man has been arrested for allegedly speeding through an intersection and hitting another car, resulting in a woman being killed on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Defon Muirente, 22, is charged with reckless driving resulting in death, driving without a valid license, and operating a vehicle with expired plates. He has since been released from jail.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s report, officers and EMS responded to the area of South Rancho Drive and Glen Heather Way at about 6:36 p.m. for a reported two-vehicle collision.

Police learned from evidence gathered at the scene and witness accounts that a car driven by Muirente was traveling north on Rancho Drive when another car entered the intersection in front of his, causing the collision.

Muirente passed a field sobriety test and was found to not have a driver’s license, police said. The driver of the second car was identified as Tinh Sequeira, who was taken to UMC Trauma and later pronounced deceased.

Investigators were able to determine Muirente was traveling 64 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center after being cleared by EMS.

Muirente’s next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.