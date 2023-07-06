“It was pretty incredible”: Sphere workers react to dazzling light show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After Sphere, the world’s largest spherical structure, made its global debut Tuesday night, the people who worked to make it happen are proud of their creation.

“It’s quite fulfilling to see such hard work and such a unique project come together to make something that has really not been built before,” electrician Ashly Napolitano told FOX5 Wednesday.

“It was pretty incredible to actually see it finally being lit up after spending so much time there watching it grow as we’ve been working on it,” echoed Matthew Ludwig, an iron worker on the massive project.

Ludwig and Napolitano both tell FOX5 this project stands alone among all the other jobs they’ve done.

“It was pretty amazing being part of something that was so unique and revolutionary,” Ludwig said, “Compared to just building an average warehouse or hotel.”

Napolitano hints at even more awe-inspiring spectacles beyond the flashy exterior.

“If you liked the show last night that they showed for the Fourth of July, you’re going to love what they’re doing inside,” she said.

When it opens in September, Sphere will host the world’s highest-resolution LED screen among many other world-class amenities.

Alex Wong lives across the street from the Sphere and can’t wait to see a show there, especially after this week’s debut light performance.

“Just to see it light up, it was like a surreal moment because it’s so bright and so clear,” he said.

Wong has had to make some adjustments to his apartment because Sphere is so bright, even buying a set of blackout curtains.

“People usually have blackout curtains during the day to block out the sun, but now with the Sphere turning on, we need it at night too,” he said humorously.

Ludwig and Napolitano also tell FOX5 they’re eager to see their first show in the grandiose venue when it opens.

