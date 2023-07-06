Glittering Lights offering ‘Christmas in July’ discount promotion

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Glittering Lights, Las Vegas’ award-winning drive-thru holiday spectacular presented by Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing, is hosting a Christmas in July special promotion featuring 50% off all ticket types for the upcoming season.

According to a media release, Glittering Lights is also launching a new youth holiday poem contest that began on July 1. In addition, the Glittering Lights team is inviting non-profits and community members to join Fundraising and Living Nativity Activations.

Throughout the month of July, all Glittering Lights tickets can be purchased at a 50% price discount online at https://glitteringlightslasvegas.com/.

Tickets during the Christmas in July sale are priced as follows:

Weekday Value (Monday-Thursday, some blackout dates) $14.50 per car or truckload (regularly $29)

Car or Truckload Any Day Ticket $19.50 (regularly $39)

Season Pass (now includes Fast Pass and two vehicles) $64.50 (regularly $129)

Fast Pass powered by Diamondback Land Surveying $32 per car or truckload (regularly $64)

Santa Tram driven by Silver State Schools Credit Union $10 per person (regularly $25)

Glittering Lights will be open daily beginning on November 9 from 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 4:45 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays.

Glittering Lights is inviting contestants under 18 years of age at the time of submission to create and share an original poem about their favorite holiday tradition. A parent or guardian must submit the poem to glitteringlightslasvegas.com/poetry-contest/ between July 1-October 1. Winners will be notified via email by November 1. All finalists will be featured in the 2023 Wrapping Paper published by Glittering Lights. Additional prizes include:

Grand Prize, valued at over $1,000:

Vegas Golden Knights Pendant from Michael E Minden Diamond Jewelers

Season Pass to Glittering Lights

Las Vegas Raiders Pendant from Michael E Minden Diamond Jewelers

½ carat diamond earrings from Michael E Minden Diamond Jewelers

Party Platters from Port of Subs

Gift Basket from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Runners Up 2-5: (quantity: 4) – valued at over $250:

Chamilia Christmas charm bracelet from Michael E Minden Diamond Jewelers

Carload pass to Glittering Lights

Gift Basket from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Lunch from Port of Subs

Certain restrictions and rules apply. Visit glitteringlightslasvegas.com/poetry-contest/ for a full list of contest guidelines.

The Glittering Lights team is inviting non-profits and community members to join the lights in fundraising and living nativity activations throughout the 2023 holiday season.

A display-sponsored gift, each living nativity scene is cast by local churches, groups, and families looking to “celebrate the reason for the season.” This hallmark of Nevada’s largest holiday drive-thru light show brings the story of Christmas to life. All are encouraged to apply and sign up to take part in the living nativity scene. Glittering Lights will take care of costumes and props. Interested groups can sign up online at glitteringlightslasvegas.com.

For those looking to raise money for their non-profits, schools, and groups, Glittering Lights is working with community partners to spread joy through the Las Vegas Valley. Planners can set up their very own Glittering Lights night for their group, where $5 from each full-priced carload ticket sold will be donated to their organization. Semi-private and private Santa Tram nights are available on select December evenings. The top fundraising organization will receive $1,000 toward their cause! Email FundraisingFun@GlitteringLights.Vegas for additional details.

For any individuals or businesses interested in becoming sponsors, Glittering Lights is currently accepting submissions for the upcoming season. For more information and to view tier options, please visit glitteringlightslasvegas.com/sponsors/.

Glittering Lights is moving into its 23rd season. The holiday attraction was recognized as one of the Top 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. in 2022 according to U.S. News and Global Report.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.