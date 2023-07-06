Former President Donald Trump to speak at event in Las Vegas on Saturday

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C....
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former President Donald Trump will travel to Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to a news release, Trump will deliver remarks at a Nevada volunteer recruitment event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel, 4295 N. Rancho Drive.

Doors for the event will open at 2 p.m. with Trump expected to speak at 4:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register for tickets here: https://event.donaldjtrump.com/events/volunteer-activist-meet-and-greet-43.

The website notes you only register for one ticket per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis, the website says.

