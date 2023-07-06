Forecast Outlook- 7/6/2023

Sunny and Dry With Hotter Weather Ahead
FOX5 Weather
By Sam Argier
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Nothing but sunshine across Southern Nevada with more on the way over the coming days. A little bit of haze is drifting across Southern Nevada as we see some smoke move in from wildfires burning in Baja California, Mexico. Most of this smoke is aloft in the atmosphere and is not expected to have a major impact on air quality at this point.

The wind is picking up this afternoon with gusts in the 20-30 mph range and will continue again Friday afternoon. The forecast high on Friday is at 104° in Las Vegas.

We’re locked in a dry pattern through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be rising with a forecast high of 105° on Saturday and 107° on Sunday. We’re raising the weather alert for next week with high temperatures forecast to hover in the 110°+ range throughout the week. Each afternoon will feature the breeze picking up with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

