Apparent bomb threat AirDropped midflight forces Las Vegas flight to Maui to divert

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland on Monday after an alleged bomb threat was AirDropped to passengers aboard the aircraft.

The FAA confirmed to Hawaii News Now on Thursday that there was a security incident on board Flight 3316.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, the Boeing 737 was diverted nearly 2 hours after departing from Las Vegas.

A flight attendant and others onboard reportedly got a threatening picture on their phone of a possible bomb in the plane.

One Maui resident said the pilot announced that they were landing in Oakland due to a mechanical issue but a sheriff’s officer boarded the plane upon landing.

Canines search the cabin and passengers had to leave all luggage behind

We’re told no arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

