Animal foundation planning new call center to reduce pet surrenders

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is adding a new call center
By Regina Ahn
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been two weeks since Clark County commissioners questioned a call center that’s in the works at the Animal Foundation.

“We’ve got to figure out how to bridge all of this so that we can bring it forward as soon as possible,” said Animal Foundation Chairman Jim Gibson. The shelter has been in the spotlight after numerous complaints about intake procedures, such as having to make an appointment to bring in a stray animal.

Daryl Sprague, Chief of Development and Marketing Director of the Animal Foundation, says the goal is to keep owners with their pets. Last year, they saw 3,000 surrenders, and they’re hoping that this call center will reduce that number by 30 percent.

“The call center is really just a way to better connect with the community. We’re struggling with intakes because we have a lot of animals at the shelter. We’re struggling with our own capacity,” said Sprague.

This call center will cost Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas $600,000 to get it up and running. They’re basing the model on Pima Animal Care Center, a successful shelter in Pima County, Arizona.

A statement from the shelter explained how beneficial the call center has been.

“We looked at a lot of different models at what we could do to help the community better. Pima county had a really great model when it came to call center support. As you know, shelters across the country are filled to the brim. Everybody is at or over capacity,” said Sprague.

Sprague says as soon as funding is approved, the foundation will begin hiring and staffing.

“If we can get that support right when they need it that would be the ulimate goal,” said Sprague.

the model at this point Sprague says will be on site at the animal foundation.

times are still being worked out but he says it definitely will not be 24 hours.

