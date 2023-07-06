3-year-old struck, killed by car after wandering out of apartment overnight, sheriff says

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Thursday just before...
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Thursday just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A 3-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle after wandering out of a Florida apartment in the middle of the night, officials said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Thursday just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle.

The child was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa where the child was pronounced dead.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the area is “incredibly populated” with several homes and apartment complexes. But within one hour, deputies located the child’s parents, who were looking for their toddler.

Investigators found that the toddler wandered out of an open door at the Valencia Apartments.

“This is a horrific scene even for our most seasoned deputies,” Chronister said. “As parents, the only place you expect your child should be at 3:30 a.m. is safe and sleeping in their bed. This is a nightmare for everyone involved.”

The sheriff’s office said the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Currently, no one is facing any charges.

Further details were not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display
Zachary Stern, left, and Donavyn Stern, right, are pictured in this photo from NLVPD
Man, 6-year-old girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas, 2 people arrested
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track rendering
F1 announces dates for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
PHOTOS: Sphere in Las Vegas shows off fully illuminated exterior for first time
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Henderson police investigate after couple killed in suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

A woman strumming her guitar got the shock of a lifetime when a hawk silently crept up behind...
Hawk freakout of guitarist caught on camera
FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Hearing underway for first of 2 Iowa teens who pleaded guilty in 2021 beating death of teacher
How extreme heat affects the body
Hawk freakout of guitarist caught on camera
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there