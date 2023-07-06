$1.1 billion to be paid to Nevada for impact of opioid epidemic

By Kim Passoth
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada’s Attorney General announcing Wednesday, Nevada has reached another multimillion dollar settlement with a major pharmacy chain for the role they’ve played in the opioid epidemic. It comes as the final action in a lawsuit filed by the state against drug companies and distributors years ago.

Nevada’s AG Aaron Ford argues the state has been one of the hardest hit by the opioid epidemic and said Nevada has been “devastated”.

“Since taking office in 2019, I have been clear that one of my main goals is to seek justice,” Ford stated in a news conference. Drugs unjustly destroyed and ended the lives of millions according to Ford as the opioid epidemic ravaged America and Nevada.

“We have seen the epidemic devastate families and communities throughout our state,” Ford shared. The state’s lead lawyer said those who have pushed the drugs are now being held accountable.

“We have settled with the final defendant in our pending opioids lawsuit,” Ford announced. Walgreens will pay Nevada $285 million in installments over the next 15 years, $116 million will be going to local cities and counties with the first payment expected in December.

AG Ford says lawsuits against drug companies and drug distributors has resulted over $1.1 billion for Nevada. CVS will pay $200 million, Walmart more than $32 million to Nevada.

Walgreens had no comment on the settlement, a company spokesman said in an email on Wednesday.

As part of the settlement, pharmacies will have to work together to red flag anyone who may be abusing the system.

