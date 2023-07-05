Ticket prices soar for rookie Wembanyama’s first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas

Victor Wembanyama, NBA #1 Draft
Victor Wembanyama, NBA #1 Draft(Thomas S / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Victor Wembanyama, one of the most-hyped pro basketball prospects in years, will take the court for the first time as a member of the San Antonio Spurs on Friday vs. the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas.

According to a media release, ticket prices for the 7′4″ teenager’s debut are soaring. On the last-minute ticket website and app Gametime, the lowest price for an all-day ticket is currently $128 for general admission, before taxes and fees.

A pair of seats eight rows from the court are selling for over $500 each. A “flash deal” on seats in the fourth row is listed at $661 each.

The 19-year-old star from France was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Barricade ends after Henderson police, SWAT respond to standoff in Anthem community
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police: Home intruder shot, killed
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas
Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks shows in Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Bottle rockets are illegal in Illinois. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Las Vegas police seize over a ton of illegal fireworks week of July 4
City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis donned a Vegas Golden Knights jersey to pay off a...
Ft. Lauderdale mayor pays up on Stanley Cup bet with Mayor Goodman
Man, girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas
Man, girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: California man allegedly stole $47K worth of cellphones from display stands