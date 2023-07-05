PHOTOS: MSG Sphere in Las Vegas shows off fully illuminated exterior for first time

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s lit.

The MSG Sphere showed off the largest programmable LED screen in the world Tuesday for the first time, its exosphere debuting for an Independence Day display.

The Sphere is scheduled to open Sept. 29. It will be able to hold 17,600 people in a seated capacity and 20,000 standing.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.