PHOTOS: MSG Sphere in Las Vegas shows off fully illuminated exterior for first time
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s lit.
The MSG Sphere showed off the largest programmable LED screen in the world Tuesday for the first time, its exosphere debuting for an Independence Day display.
The Sphere is scheduled to open Sept. 29. It will be able to hold 17,600 people in a seated capacity and 20,000 standing.
