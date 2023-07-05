PHOTOS: MSG Sphere in Las Vegas shows off fully illuminated exterior for first time

Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time on July 4, 2023. The Exosphere features 580,000 sq ft of fully-programmable LED lighting.(MSG Entertainment Holdings LLC)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s lit.

The MSG Sphere showed off the largest programmable LED screen in the world Tuesday for the first time, its exosphere debuting for an Independence Day display.

The Sphere is scheduled to open Sept. 29. It will be able to hold 17,600 people in a seated capacity and 20,000 standing.

