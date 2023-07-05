MSG Sphere in Las Vegas lights exterior for first time with Fourth of July display

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The MSG Sphere is scheduled to officially open September 29, but on the Fourth of July, Las Vegas got a preview of what this next-generation entertainment venue is capable of on its exosphere.

“A lot of people out here expecting something big,” said Las Vegas local Jacob Birdsong, who gathered on the roof of a parking garage to watch the show.

“I don’t know what to expect really but we’re here up close to find out!” said Bret Birdsong before the show.

366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, the MSG Sphere is the largest spherical structure in the world, with the largest programmable LED screen in the world.

The exosphere was shining bright for its debut Independence Day display, in a much-anticipated reveal.

“It just super exciting,” said Bret. “We’ve been watching this thing go up for a couple years, and it’s here so we’re here to see the show.”

The Birdsong family said this virtual fireworks display was a fun alternative to the traditional shows, and it’s better for the environment, too.

“It’s great and you know we’ve got wildfires and all this smoke and everything, so it’ll be nice to see this show,” said Bret.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.