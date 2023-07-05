Man, girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas

Man, girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas
Man, girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a possible road rage shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Lone Mountain Road and 5th Street around 10:50 a.m. A man in his 30s and a 6-year-old girl were found to have suffered injuries from a shooting, they said.

Both were taken to UMC Trauma and are in stable condition. Police are still investigating.

-This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Barricade ends after Henderson police, SWAT respond to standoff in Anthem community
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police: Home intruder shot, killed
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas
Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks shows in Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

How Las Vegas Fire and Rescue works to keep illegal fireworks off valley streets
Las Vegas police seize over a ton of illegal fireworks week of July 4
Victor Wembanyama, NBA #1 Draft
Ticket prices soar for rookie Wembanyama’s first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas
City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis donned a Vegas Golden Knights jersey to pay off a...
Ft. Lauderdale mayor pays up on Stanley Cup bet with Mayor Goodman
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: California man allegedly stole $47K worth of cellphones from display stands