Man, girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a possible road rage shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday.
Officers responded to the area of Lone Mountain Road and 5th Street around 10:50 a.m. A man in his 30s and a 6-year-old girl were found to have suffered injuries from a shooting, they said.
Both were taken to UMC Trauma and are in stable condition. Police are still investigating.
-This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.