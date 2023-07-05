Man, girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a possible road rage shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Lone Mountain Road and 5th Street around 10:50 a.m. A man in his 30s and a 6-year-old girl were found to have suffered injuries from a shooting, they said.

Both were taken to UMC Trauma and are in stable condition. Police are still investigating.

-This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

