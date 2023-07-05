Man dies after experiencing apparent heat-related illness at Death Valley, officials say

Death Valley National Park generic.
Death Valley National Park generic.(Prayitno/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:59 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead after suffering an apparent heat illness at Death Valley National Park this week, according to park officials.

According to a news release, the 65-year-old man, who was a resident of San Diego, California, was found dead in his vehicle on the morning of July 3.

In a news release, park officials said that at 10:01 a.m. Monday, a National Park Service maintenance worker noticed a vehicle about 30 yards off the road from North Highway. The release says the worker walked to the vehicle and located the unresponsive male.

NPS park rangers, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and the Inyo County coroner’s office responded to the scene.

The man was declared deceased on scene, according to the release.

Park officials said the vehicle’s tracks ran along the road shoulder and rocky berm before veering further away from the paved road. According to the release, the vehicle did not crash. However, it had two flat tires when stopped.

The initial investigation suggests that heat-related illness may have caused the driver to run off the road, officials said.

According to park officials, the high temperature the previous day was 126 degrees with the overnight temperature being 98 degrees. While the vehicle was found to be operational and not stuck, officials note that the air-conditioning in the vehicle was not operational.

The driver’s window was found down, further indicating that the air conditioning was not functioning when the man was driving, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSG Sphere
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas to fully illuminate exterior for first time with ‘dazzling’ Fourth of July show
Barricade in the Anthem neighborhood in Henderson on July 4, 2023.
Barricade ends after Henderson police, SWAT respond to standoff in Anthem community
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police: Home intruder shot, killed
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies in fiery northwest Las Vegas crash
Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas
Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks shows in Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Bottle rockets are illegal in Illinois. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Las Vegas police seize over a ton of illegal fireworks week of July 4
Victor Wembanyama, NBA #1 Draft
Ticket prices soar for rookie Wembanyama’s first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas
City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis donned a Vegas Golden Knights jersey to pay off a...
Ft. Lauderdale mayor pays up on Stanley Cup bet with Mayor Goodman
Man, girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas
Man, girl shot in possible road rage incident in North Las Vegas