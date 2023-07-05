Man dies after experiencing apparent heat-related illness at Death Valley, officials say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead after suffering an apparent heat illness at Death Valley National Park this week, according to park officials.

According to a news release, the 65-year-old man, who was a resident of San Diego, California, was found dead in his vehicle on the morning of July 3.

In a news release, park officials said that at 10:01 a.m. Monday, a National Park Service maintenance worker noticed a vehicle about 30 yards off the road from North Highway. The release says the worker walked to the vehicle and located the unresponsive male.

NPS park rangers, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and the Inyo County coroner’s office responded to the scene.

The man was declared deceased on scene, according to the release.

Park officials said the vehicle’s tracks ran along the road shoulder and rocky berm before veering further away from the paved road. According to the release, the vehicle did not crash. However, it had two flat tires when stopped.

The initial investigation suggests that heat-related illness may have caused the driver to run off the road, officials said.

According to park officials, the high temperature the previous day was 126 degrees with the overnight temperature being 98 degrees. While the vehicle was found to be operational and not stuck, officials note that the air-conditioning in the vehicle was not operational.

The driver’s window was found down, further indicating that the air conditioning was not functioning when the man was driving, officials said.

