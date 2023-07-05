Las Vegas police seize over a ton of illegal fireworks week of July 4

FILE - In a May 24, 2012 file photo, bottle rockets are shown at Southgate Fireworks in...
Bottle rockets are illegal in Illinois. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:45 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Maybe stick to black snakes and sparklers next year?

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department seized 2,537 pounds of illegal fireworks in the week leading up to the July 4th holiday.

How Las Vegas Fire and Rescue works to keep illegal fireworks off valley streets

They also cited 61 people for firework-related citations, according to the LVMPD public information office.

Other parts of town were a little more quiet. Henderson police did not issue any citations that day, nor did the North Las Vegas police.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department did respond to 45 fire calls, down from last year’s 48 calls. No building fires or injuries were the result of fireworks - but one car fire was caused by fireworks.

Henderson firefighters responded to 13 calls that were possibly related to fireworks.

Illegal fireworks, according to the Clark County website, include firecrackers, Roman candles and sky rockets. Fines start at $500 and those cited can be billed up to $1,000 in disposal fees.

