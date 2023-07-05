Las Vegas police seeking missing man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail has asked for the public’s assistance in finding Leroy Hall.
Hall was last seen at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. He may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
He was last seen wearing a black beret-style hat, black jacket, plaid button-up shirt, dark-colored pants, white Nike shoes, and carrying a blue bag.
Anyone with information about Hall and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.