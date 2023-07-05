Las Vegas police seeking missing man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail has asked for the public’s assistance in finding Leroy Hall.

Hall was last seen at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. He may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Leroy Hall (LVMPD)

He was last seen wearing a black beret-style hat, black jacket, plaid button-up shirt, dark-colored pants, white Nike shoes, and carrying a blue bag.

Anyone with information about Hall and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

